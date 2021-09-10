Suki Williams continued her hot streak on Thursday, going 3 for 3 and driving in four runs, as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 3-1 in Region 6-AAA play with a 14-1 home victory over North Murray.
Williams started her night with an RBI-single in the first inning and promptly belted her fourth homer of the year - a two-run shot - in the second inning. She capped her night with another RBI-single in the third.
Olivia Acuff had an RBI-double in the second inning, while her two-run double in the fourth inning clinched the victory on the run rule. Olivia Free was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. She also had an RBI-double.
Jaselyn Couch was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Raven Yancy had a double and an RBI. Haynie Jane Gilstrap had a hit and scored twice, while Summer Burkett went 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Ava Brown got the victory in the circle. She allowed just two hits in four innings. The run she gave up was unearned and she finished the night with four strikeouts.
LaFayette (5-5) will look to climb over the .500 mark on Saturday with a 12 p.m. home matinee against Trion.