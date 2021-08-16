Suki Williams swatted a three-run homerun in the top of the first inning and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers never trailed in a 6-1 victory at Trion on Monday night.
A leadoff single by Jaselyn Couch was followed by a Trion error that put Haynie Jane Gilstrap on base. Williams then walked to the plate and homered to left on a 2-1 pitch to give her team the lead.
University of Tennessee commitment Jenna Mosley got a run back for the Lady Bulldogs with an RBI-double in the bottom of the first, but that would be all the offense either team would muster until the top of the fifth inning when the Lady Ramblers piled on three more runs.
An error and a fielder's choice set the table and Gilstrap brought in the first run with a sacrifice fly. After Williams drew a walk, a passed ball allowed Couch to score from third while Ashlynn Melvin raced home moments later on an RBI-single by Summer Burkett.
Pitcher Olivia Free did the rest. She gave up four hits in a seven-inning complete game. Free walked four and struck out seven, while the run she allowed was earned. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate. Raven Yancy finished 1 for 2 with a walk.
Iziah McCutchins went 2 for 4 with a run scored for Trion (1-1), while Ransley Lawrence took the loss. She gave up six runs, though only three were earned, on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings of work. The Lady Bulldogs committed three errors in the game.
LaFayette (2-3) will get back into Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. game at North Murray.
Gordon Lee and Ridgeland were also set to play home games against Dade County and Coahulla Creek, respectively, on Monday, but both were rained out. No make-up date for either game had been set as of press time.