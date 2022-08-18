LFO Warriors

Down 7-0 after two innings, the LFO Lady Warriors came all the way back to tie the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. However, visiting Trion broke the tie with two runs in the top of the eighth and held on for a 9-7 non-region victory at Chip Liner Field.

Three runs scored for the Lady Warriors in the bottom of the third inning on just one hit. Breanna Johnson and Carlee Wilson scored on wild pitches, while Breonn Newbille trotted home on an error.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In