Down 7-0 after two innings, the LFO Lady Warriors came all the way back to tie the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. However, visiting Trion broke the tie with two runs in the top of the eighth and held on for a 9-7 non-region victory at Chip Liner Field.
Three runs scored for the Lady Warriors in the bottom of the third inning on just one hit. Breanna Johnson and Carlee Wilson scored on wild pitches, while Breonn Newbille trotted home on an error.
LFO made Trion pay for an error in the bottom of the fourth as Heidi Johnson delivered a two-run double to cut the lead to 7-5.
Down to their final at-bat, the Lady Warriors opened the bottom of the seventh with a pair of groundouts. However, Tot Long kept the inning going with a double and Lakely Parish added a single before an error moved Parish into scoring position at second. That set the table for Lexi Downey who came through with a clutch two-run single.
But the Lady Bulldogs got a two-out, two-run single in the top of the eighth and then held the home team off the board in the bottom of the inning to score the victory.
Downey had two hits for LFO, while Breanna Johnson pitched all eight innings. She allowed seven earned runs, walking one and striking out two.
LFO (2-5-1) will play in the northwest Georgia FCA tournament this weekend at Westside Park in Rocky Face. They will take on Calhoun (5 p.m.) and Rockmart (7 p.m.) on Friday, while they will do battle with Northwest Whitfield (10 a.m.) and Villa Rica (12 noon) on Saturday.
