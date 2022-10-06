The LaFayette Lady Ramblers rallied from a 4-3 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Class 5A Calhoun, 6-4, Wednesday evening in south Walker County.
Haynie Gilstrap's two-out single in the bottom of the third jump-started a two-run inning. Gilstrap scored on a Raven Yancy double and Yancy trotted home on a double by Olivia Acuff to stake the Lady Ramblers to an early lead.
Calhoun tied things up in the top of the fifth, but Olivia Free's two-out RBI-single plated Yancy in the bottom of the inning as LaFayette regained the lead.
The Lady Jackets went back in front in the top of the sixth inning, 4-3. However, their advantage would not last very long.
Suki Williams led off the home half of the sixth with a double. Jocelyn McCallie, into the game to run for Williams, motored to third on a sacrifice bunt by Ava Brown. Two batters later, Jaselyn Couch delivered a two-out RBI-single to tie the game.
But the Lady Ramblers weren't finished. Gilstrap came through with an RBI-double to give her team the lead and she would race home on a Calhoun error moments later.
The visitors put the leadoff runner at second with a double in the top of the seventh, but three straight outs sealed the victory for the Orange-and-Black.
LaFayette outhit Calhoun, 12-11, with Gilstrap going 3 for 3 with a stolen base. Couch and Yancy each had two hits. Brown picked up a double and Emma Parker added a single.
Free pitched the first five innings, but got no decision. She allowed two earned runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Brown earned the victory in relief. She gave up two earned on five hits and a walk in two innings, finishing with one strikeout.
LaFayette (17-4-1) will get back to Region 6-AAA play today with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch at Ringgold. At 10-2 in region play, the Lady Ramblers currently lead the standings by one game over Gordon Lee, who will host Adairsville later today.
The Lady Ramblers will also travel to Bremen this coming Tuesday for the regular season finale. Bremen is currently two games out of first place. Gordon Lee will host Ridgeland that same night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.