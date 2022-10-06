LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers rallied from a 4-3 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Class 5A Calhoun, 6-4, Wednesday evening in south Walker County.

Haynie Gilstrap's two-out single in the bottom of the third jump-started a two-run inning. Gilstrap scored on a Raven Yancy double and Yancy trotted home on a double by Olivia Acuff to stake the Lady Ramblers to an early lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In