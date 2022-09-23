Ridgeland Panthers

Gisele Tankersley had one of her best games in the circle as a Ridgeland Lady Panther on Thursday and the Black-and-White got back in the win column with a 3-2 home victory over LFO.

Desiree Powell led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run and added an RBI-single as part of a two-run third inning. Marissa Moreland also drove in a run during third frame off of a groundout.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

