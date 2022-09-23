Gisele Tankersley had one of her best games in the circle as a Ridgeland Lady Panther on Thursday and the Black-and-White got back in the win column with a 3-2 home victory over LFO.
Desiree Powell led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run and added an RBI-single as part of a two-run third inning. Marissa Moreland also drove in a run during third frame off of a groundout.
That would be all the scoring until the sixth when the Lady Warriors finally got on the board. Heidi Johnson took first and second base on an error and was sacrificed to third on a Breonn Newbille bunt before scoring on an RBI-single by Carlee Wilson.
Another error to start the seventh allowed the speedy Tot Long to scamper all the way to third to begin the inning. She would race home on a wild pitch, but Tankersley came back to get a strikeout, a flyball and a grounder to polish off the complete game victory.
She allowed just three hits and one walk with six strikeouts in the victory. Neither of the runs she allowed were earned. Kelsey Goines had a double as part of Ridgeland's nine-hit afternoon.
Lakely Parrish pitched six innings for the Lady Warriors, allowing three earned runs on nine hits. She also struck out six and did not allow a walk. Parrish and Britni Newbille had the other two hits for LFO, both singles.
Ridgeland (6-15, 2-7) will host Adairsville on Tuesday, while LFO (6-12-1, 3-6) will travel to Bremen that same day as Region 6-AAA play continues.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.