The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans boosted their record to 5-0 with two more victories against bigger classification schools at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational on Saturday.
Gordon Lee 9, East Paulding 6
Down 3-1 after the first inning, the Lady Trojans took control with six runs in the top of the second inning and went on to defeat the Class AAAAA Raiders.
Chloee Fryar was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI. E.G. Hixon had two hits and one RBI. Emma Langston was 1 for 3 with three RBIs, and Allie Farrow had one hit and drove in two runs.
Gracie Helton and Kate Chambers each went 1 for 3 with Helton scoring once. Anniston Hudson was 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in a run, while Kyleigh Fryar was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Emma Langston pitched five innings of five-hit ball, while only one of the six runs she allowed was earned as Gordon Lee committed four errors in the field. Langston struck out five batters and did not issue a walk.
Gordon Lee 9, Adairsville 2
Against the Class AAA Lady Tigers, Gordon Lee jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning before taking control with six runs in the top of the second. Hixon and Langston each went 2 for 2 with two runs scored in one RBI apiece. Helton was 1 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Hixon and Chloee Fryar each stole three bases.
Sydney Garrett pitched the first 2.2 innings. She allowed two earned runs on one hit and five walks and finished with four strikeouts before giving way to Lillian McCullough. The freshman threw the final 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Gordon Lee will have a pair of games this coming week. They will travel to Dade County on Monday for 5 p.m. contest before a battle at Northwest Whitfield Tuesday at 5 p.m.