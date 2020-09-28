Haley Stahl pitched a four-hit shutout and drove in both runs as the LFO Lady Warriors picked up a big 2-0 Region 6-AAA victory at Rockmart on Monday.
Stahl walked one batter and struck out three in the seven-inning complete game.
LFO drew first blood in the top of the first inning. Heidi Johnson singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Carlee Wilson, took third on a passed ball, and raced home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Stahl.
The senior then helped herself again in the top of the third with a two-out solo home run.
Breonn and Britni Newbille each had a single in the victory.
The win pulled the Lady Warriors into a tie with Ringgold for third place in the region standings at 9-4. Sonoraville leads the standings at 10-2, followed by Coahulla Creek at 9-3. Rockmart (8-4) is fifth.
LFO (12-8) will travel to Adairsville on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. region contest. The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Tigers last Tuesday, 4-0, in Fort Oglethorpe.