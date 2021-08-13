The Ringgold Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead into the top of the fifth inning on Thursday, but visiting Sonoraville would score the final four runs of the game to pick up a 4-1 victory in a big early-season Region 6-AAA contest.
Both teams had chances to score in the first three frames, but Ringgold finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Baileigh Pitts, Maddy Bacon and Taylor Layne hit back-to-back-to-back singles with Pitts coming home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Addi Broome. However, that would be the only run the Lady Tigers would get home.
Sonoraville would put runners on the corners with two outs in the top of the fifth and got the tying run home on a Ringgold error before two more runs scored on a double by Kelly Green. The Lady Phoenix tacked on an insurance run in the top of the sixth as Taylor West delivered a double before scoring on a hit by Erin Garland.
Taylor Long picked up the win in the circle for Sonoraville. She gave up just the one earned run on four hits and three walks, striking out 12 batters in a complete game.
Aubrey Lakin pitched 4.2 innings for the Lady Tigers. She gave up six hits, though none of the three runs she allowed were earned and she allowed just one walk. Layne threw the final 2.1 innings, allowing an earned run on three hits and one walk. Ava Raby also had a single for Ringgold (2-2, 1-1), who will host Coahulla Creek Tuesday at 5:30 in another region game.