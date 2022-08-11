Heritage Generals

Two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Heritage Generals a 5-4 victory over visiting LaFayette on Thursday. The win was the first of the year for Heritage and snapped LaFayette's season-opening unbeaten streak at three.

It also served as a measure of revenge after the Lady Ramblers took the first game of the season series, 6-3, this past Monday night in LaFayette.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

