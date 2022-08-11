Two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Heritage Generals a 5-4 victory over visiting LaFayette on Thursday. The win was the first of the year for Heritage and snapped LaFayette's season-opening unbeaten streak at three.
It also served as a measure of revenge after the Lady Ramblers took the first game of the season series, 6-3, this past Monday night in LaFayette.
LaFayette had taken a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh as Suki Williams belted her first home run of the season - a solo shot - to leadoff the inning. However, the lead would not last very long.
Three straight singles by Bailee Hollis, Jenna Ryans and Macie Collins got things going for the home team in the bottom half of the frame, while the first run came home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ella Blansit. Moments later, an error on the Lady Ramblers allowed Ryans to come racing home with the winning run.
Olivia Free gave LaFayette an early 2-0 lead as she drove in Raven Yancy and Autumn Wells with a two-out single in the top of the first inning.
Heritage got one of the runs back in the bottom of the third as Jessica Gibson led off the inning with a single before later scoring on a two-out single by Ryans.
LaFayette, however, answered a half-inning later with some small ball. Haynie Gilstrap walked, took second on an error and third on a groundout, before scampering home on a groundout off the bat of Emma House.
Heritage could not answer the run in its half of the inning, but the Navy-and-Red got solo runs in each of the next two frames to tie the score. Savannah Wilson drove in Bree Wilson with a single in the fifth and Bree Wilson came through with a two-out RBI-single in the sixth to bring in Landry White with the tying run.
But the Lady Ramblers were able to leave the bases loaded, temporary preserving the tie before Williams untied it with her blast in the top of the seventh.
The top three hitters in the Lady Generals' batting order, Hollis, Ryans and Collins, each went 2 for 4, while Bree Wilson also had two hits.
Addie Edwards pitched all seven innings, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks, though only two of the runs were earned. She also finished with nine strikeouts.
Free got her first start of the year in the circle and pitched five innings for LaFayette, scattering seven hits and surrendering three earned runs with one strikeout. She was replaced by Ava Brown who allowed two runs - one earned - on four hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Williams also had a double as part of a 2 for 3 night, while Olivia Acuff and Jaselyn Couch picked up singles.
Heritage (1-1) will take on Gordon Lee Friday night at 8 p.m. before two games on Saturday against Kell (10 a.m.) and Woodland-Cartersville (12 noon). All three games will be played at Heritage Point Park as part of the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational. The Lady Trojans saw their scheduled season-opener against Calhoun on Wednesday wiped out by rain.
LaFayette (2-1-1) will take the weekend off before resuming its schedule at Trion on Monday. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.