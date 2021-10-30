The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are one victory away from extending one of the most remarkable streaks in Georgia high school fastpitch history.
The Navy-and-White continued their journey through the elimination bracket with a 10-5 win over Social Circle on Saturday morning in Columbus. Gordon Lee (31-4) will now face Emanuel County Institute at 1 p.m. with a spot in the championship game on the line.
The two teams met in the Class A Public Elite Eight opener on Thursday afternoon with ECI scoring four times in the top of the sixth inning to claim a 4-1 victory, despite being outhit by the Lady Trojans, 4-3.
The winner of the game will face ACE Charter at 3 p.m. needing to beat the Gryphons twice for the championship. ACE Charter defeated ECI, 5-2, in the winners' bracket final Saturday morning. ACE (Academy for Classical Education), located in Macon, is 29-0 this season.
Should Gordon Lee make the state championship game, it would mark the 16th consecutive season that the Lady Trojans would be one of the final two teams standing in their classification. Gordon Lee has played for the state title every year since 2006.
Social Circle jumped out to a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning, but Gordon Lee sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven times to blow the game.
Tenslee Wilson came through with a two-run single to give the Lady Trojans a 4-3 lead. Gracie Helton delivered a two-out RBI single and, after Kate Chambers reached base on a dropped third strike, senior Anniston Hudson made them pay with a three-run homer to dead centerfield.
Emma Langston delivered an RBI-single in the bottom of the fourth for some insurance, while another run would score in the fifth. With runners on the corners and two outs, Ryleigh Ledford was able to swipe home on a double steal.
Social Circle tried to make things interesting in the top of the seventh, scoring once and loading the bases. However, the one run is all they would get as Gordon Lee advanced in the tournament.
Langston went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while E.G. Hixon and Emma Phillips both had two hits. Hixon scored twice and Wilson scored twice in addition to her two RBIs.
Sydney Garrett began the game in the circle and pitched the first 2.1 innings. She gave up four earned runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeout, while Langston came in to pitch 4.2 innings of relief. She scattered five hits and walked two, striking out four batters. The only run she allowed was earned.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.