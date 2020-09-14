The LFO Lady Warriors got a five-inning one hitter from senior Haley Stahl and improved to 5-3 in Region 6-AAA with an 11-0 victory over Murray County on Thursday.
LFO (8-5 overall) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but blew the game wide open with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning. It was a huge day for senior first baseman Auna Rolfe, who went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Heidi Johnson had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs, while Britini Newbille also picked up an RBI.
LFO is scheduled to host Dade County at 5:30 p.m. today in a non-region game.