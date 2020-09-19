It was a full day at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge for the 2020 SCORE International Invitational, hosted by Gordon Lee High School.
The host Lady Trojans wrapped up a 5-0 weekend with two more wins on Saturday. Ringgold went 2-1 on Day 2, while Heritage split their final two games. Results of LFO's two games had not been reported as of press time.
Gordon Lee 16, Haralson County 4
The Lady Trojans swatted three home runs, ripped five doubles and swiped seven bases as they overwhelmed the Lady Rebels on Saturday morning.
Haralson scored four times in the top of the second inning after Gordon Lee had opened up a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. But that only seemed to irritate the Lady Trojans, who answered with five runs in the bottom of the third and eight more in the bottom of the fourth to win the game on the run rule.
Jordan Dyer, Anniston Hudson and Addison Sturdivant all went yard for the Navy-and-White. Dyer and Hudson were both 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Sturdivant finished with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Emma Phillips was 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases. Allie Farrow had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. Sidney Garrett went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Ashlyn Schmidt doubled and scored twice, while Sidney Gasaway collected two hits and scored two runs.
Garrett got the victory, giving up one earned run on four hits in three innings of work with one strikeout.
Heritage 10, Hebron Christian 2
After losing twice on Friday night, the Generals bounced back on Saturday morning as Carmen Gayler went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Madeline Stone also went 3 for 4 with a double and finished with two RBIs. Zoe Wright collected three hits, scored three times and knocked in two, while Savannah Wilson was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Riley Kokinda had two RBIs and Bailey Christol finished with one. Kelsey Anderson gave up two earned runs on seven hits in five innings. She finished with one strikeout.
Ringgold 14, St. Pius X 1
The Lady Tigers broke out the big guns in their opening game on Saturday as they homered five times in a rout of the Golden Lions.
Jade Gainer hit a pair of homers to finish 4 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Riley Nayadley had a homer and two doubles. She scored three times and had a team-high five RBIs. Caroline Hemphill had three hits with a double and a homer, driving in two runs, while Amber Gainer homered and knocked in two.
Baileigh Pitts was 2 for 4 with a double, as was Addi Broome. Maddy Bacon and Autumn Green each scored twice in the victory, while pitcher Taylor Layne gave up just five hits in five innings. She walked one batter and struck out one.
Cass 12, Heritage 10
The final game of the tournament for the Generals was a wild one as they took a 5-0 lead after two innings, only to see the Lady Colonels erupt for 12 runs in the bottom of the third inning.
However, the Generals came back with four runs in the top of the fifth and cut the lead down to just two as Gayler led off the top of the seventh with a solo homer. Three straight one-out singles would load the bases, but Heritage would hit into back-to-back fielder's choices and no more runs would cross the plate.
Gayler finished with two RBIs, as did Lexi Duckett, who went 2 for 3. Morgan Phillips, Wilson and Kokinda were all 2 for 4 with one RBI and Christol also drove in a run. Brinley Horner, Avah Morrison and Anderson all pitched for the Generals.
Ringgold 12, Tattnall Square Academy 8
Nayadley went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, while Hemphill went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs in the five-inning slugfest. Jade Gainer collected three hits, including a double, and drove in one run.
Pitts was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Amber Gainer had two hits, stole three bases and scored four times, while Bacon, Layne and Aubrey Lakin all pitched for the Lady Tigers.
Gordon Lee 5, Ringgold 4
The Lady Trojans got a walk-off RBI-single in their final at-bat to defeat Ringgold in the final game of the invitational.
Emma Langston led off the bottom of the fifth and final inning with a single and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Gasaway to set up Hudson's heroics.
Langston and Hudson each had two hits. Dyer had a double and an RBI, while Gasaway, Farrow and Emma Minghini all drove in one run apiece. Langston pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs with four strikeouts.
Hemphill had a pair of doubles, scored once and drove in three for Ringgold. Nayadley went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Broome had a double and knocked in a run and Jade Gainer also had a double.
Alyissa Sue pitched 4.1 innings, allowing five earned runs with one walk and one strikeout.
Gordon Lee (17-3) will look to go 5-0 in Region 6-A as they host Drew Charter School Monday at 5 p.m. Ringgold (12-8, 8-4) will head to Chatsworth on Tuesday for a region game against North Murray at 5:30 p.m. and Heritage (15-4, 9-0) will also get back to region action on Tuesday, traveling to Jasper for the first two games of a three-game series against Pickens. Game 1 will start at 4:30 p.m.