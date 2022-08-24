Heritage Generals

Jenna Ryans' RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Heritage Generals to a thrilling 2-1, 11-inning victory over defending state champion Central -Carroll Tuesday night in Boynton.

It was the first Region 7-AAAA contest of the season for both schools.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

