Jenna Ryans' RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Heritage Generals to a thrilling 2-1, 11-inning victory over defending state champion Central -Carroll Tuesday night in Boynton.
It was the first Region 7-AAAA contest of the season for both schools.
The two rivals were locked in a scoreless pitchers' duel through nine innings before both teams put up runs in the 10th.
With a runner at second for the international tiebreaker, the Lady Lions were able to bunt the runner the third before Karly Fuller drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.
Not to be outdone, Harper Carstens began the bottom of the 10th on second and scampered to third on a sacrifice bunt by Savannah Wilson. She would score moments later on a Lexi Duckett RBI-triple, but Central got two shallow flyballs to prevent Duckett from scoring the winning run.
However in the top of the 11th, Central failed to advance its runner past second base and Heritage would show them how it was done in the bottom of the inning. Abbie Young was bunted to third by Ella Blansit before scoring on Ryans' walk-off hit.
Bailee Hollis went 2 for 4 and was the only Heritage player with multiple hits.
Kelsey Anderson pitched five strong innings, scattering five hits and two walks and finishing with two strikeouts before Addie Edwards pitched six dominant no-hit innings to get the win. She walked one batter and struck out eight.
Fuller threw the first 10 innings for the Lady Lions, allowing five hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts. However, she got no decision as Lexi Warren replaced her to start the 11th inning. Warren suffered the loss.
The Generals improved to 5-3 overall and 1-0 in region play, while Central fell to 7-2 overall and 0-1 in 7-AAAA. The two teams will play the second of three regular season games Thursday in Carrollton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.