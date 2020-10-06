LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors made up their postponed home game with Rockmart on Tuesday and dropped a 7-2 decision in a battle of state-ranked teams.

LFO scored twice in the bottom of the fourth on three singles, a sacrifice bunt and a fielder's choice. Britni Newbille and Macy McGrew were credited with RBIs.

However, the Lady Jackets countered with five runs a half-inning later before tacking on two final runs in the top of the seventh.

Heidi Johnson and Auna Rolfe were each 2 for 4 for LFO (12-11, 10-6), while Haley Stahl and Julie Shore each picked up singles. Stahl allowed seven earned runs in seven innings. She struck out five batters and walked two.

Emilee Register went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Rockmart. She also gave up two earned runs on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in seven innings of work in the circle.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

