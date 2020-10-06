The LFO Lady Warriors made up their postponed home game with Rockmart on Tuesday and dropped a 7-2 decision in a battle of state-ranked teams.
LFO scored twice in the bottom of the fourth on three singles, a sacrifice bunt and a fielder's choice. Britni Newbille and Macy McGrew were credited with RBIs.
However, the Lady Jackets countered with five runs a half-inning later before tacking on two final runs in the top of the seventh.
Heidi Johnson and Auna Rolfe were each 2 for 4 for LFO (12-11, 10-6), while Haley Stahl and Julie Shore each picked up singles. Stahl allowed seven earned runs in seven innings. She struck out five batters and walked two.
Emilee Register went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Rockmart. She also gave up two earned runs on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in seven innings of work in the circle.