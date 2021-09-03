The Ringgold Lady Tigers pushed six runs across the plate in the first inning and picked up five insurance tallies in the top of the sixth to help put away Adairsville, 15-7, in a Region 6-AAA matchup in Bartow County on Thursday.
It was a big night for Ava Raby, who went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs. Riley Burdette was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Maddy Lee went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Autumn Green tripled and finished with three RBIs on the night. Baileigh Pitts scored three times and belted a solo homerun in the top of the sixth, while Emma Stevenson went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Those two RBIs came on a two-run shot in the top of the first inning.
Taylor Layne pitched the first three innings and gave up four earned runs on three hits and five walks with two strikeouts. Aubrey Lakin pitched the final three innings. She allowed two hits and a walk with one strikeout. None of the three runs she allowed were earned.
Ringgold (4-3, 3-2) will have a busy week next week. They will play at Sonoraville on Wednesday before a trip to Coahulla Creek on Thursday. The Lady Colts will then come to Ringgold on Friday for a make-up game.