Riley Heard still has one more year of high school softball to play, but her college plans are now set after the Ringgold junior made a verbal pledge to play for Shorter University in Rome earlier this week.
"I've been to a lot of camps (there) and things like that and they just showed interest really fast," she explained. "And I love the coach."
Heard bided her time as a back-up for her first two seasons with the Lady Tigers before stepping into the starting second baseman's role this past season.
She wasted little time making an impact, batting. 400 in 27 games with five doubles and two triples. She stole eight bases, scored 24 runs and drove in 14 more. She picked up a Region 6-AAA first team selection and was named second team All-State by the GACA.
"When I went on a visit there, I just really liked the community around there and the faith aspect of (the school)," she added. "Everybody was so welcoming and all the girls talked to me. It just seemed like everybody on the softball team was really close and I didn't feel like a newbie."
Heard said she was being recruited primarily as a second baseman, but could play in the outfield or in a utility role with the Lady Hawks.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.