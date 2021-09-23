With their game at Rockmart rained out on Wednesday, the Ringgold Lady Tigers were back at home on Thursday night and powered past Murray County, 6-1, for another Region 6-AAA victory.
Maddy Bacon scattered seven hits over seven innings to get the victory. She struck out four batters and walked two, while the run she allowed was unearned.
Riley Heard continued her hot streak at the plate with a single, a double and one RBI. Maddy Lee had a double and an RBI, while Taylor Layne and Addi Broome knocked in one run apiece.
Before the originally scheduled game began, the two teams concluded their suspended game from Aug. 26 and the Lady Tigers were finally able to claim an 11-3 victory.
Zoey DeFoor had a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning, while a second run scored shortly thereafter on a Murray County error. Broome would drive in a run in the sixth.
Layne allowed three earned runs on seven hits in six innings to get the win.
The game had been suspended after the fourth inning due to weather, but was halted completely when the lights at the Lady Indians' field would not come back on following the weather delay.
Ringgold (13-6, 9-4), currently ranked No. 10 in Class AAA, will head to Rockmart on Saturday to make up their game with the Lady Jackets. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m.