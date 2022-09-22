The Ringgold Lady Tigers climbed over the .500 mark in region play for the first time this season following a 4-1 home win over Adairsville on Thursday.
Ringgold opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Riley Heard doubled, moved to third on a Maddy Bacon single and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Maddy Lee. Then in the third, Katy Thompson delivered a two-out double to score Emma Stephenson.
The final two runs would come an inning later. Heard came through with a two-out RBI-single to plate a run, while a second run scored on an Adairsville error at the end of the play.
The visitors got a solo homer in the top of the fifth and put the next two batters on base, but Emorie Coles came into pitch and fanned the next three hitters in order to put out the fire.
She struck out seven batters and gave up just two hits and one walk in three scoreless innings to record a save. Aubrey Lakin got the victory. She gave up one earned run on three hits and a walk in four innings. She finished the game with three strikeouts.
Heard was 2 for 4, while Riley Burdette and Zoey DeFoor also had singles in the fourth inning.
Ringgold (7-12, 5-4) will continue 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a game at Gordon Lee.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.