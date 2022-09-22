Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers climbed over the .500 mark in region play for the first time this season following a 4-1 home win over Adairsville on Thursday.

Ringgold opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Riley Heard doubled, moved to third on a Maddy Bacon single and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Maddy Lee. Then in the third, Katy Thompson delivered a two-out double to score Emma Stephenson.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In