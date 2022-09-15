A 12-run inning propelled the Ringgold Lady Tigers to a 15-7 victory over LFO in a Region 6-AAA game at Hazel Brown Field on Thursday night.
The game had been scoreless going into the bottom of the third when Ringgold erupted offensively. Sixteen batters came to the plate in the frame with 11 coming through with hits, including 10 consecutively.
Maddy Lee got things going with a two-run double and trotted home on a two-run homer by Bre Freeman. Three straight RBI-singles by Kallie Branum, Hannah Scott and Riley Heard added to the lead later in the inning. Two runs raced home on errors, another on a wild pitch, and Lee would pick up another two-run single before the inning finally came to a close.
The Lady Warriors fought back with three runs in the top of the fourth. One scored on a Ringgold error, while Julie Shore delivered a two-run double.
Breonn Newbille and Mylee Howard both had run-scoring hits in the fifth. Howard's hit brought in two runs, while another run scored on an error, cutting the Lady Tigers' lead to 12-7.
However, Zoey DeFoor tacked on a solo shot for Ringgold in the bottom of the fifth before Freeman ended the game with a walk-off two-run double in the sixth.
Maddy Bacon and Katy Thompson also had doubles for Ringgold, while Heard, Bacon, Lee, Freeman, DeFoor and Hannah Scott all had two hits apiece. Freeman and Lee each finished with four RBIs, while Bacon also recorded an RBI.
Emorie Coles scattered seven hits over six innings, striking out one and walking two. Only one of the runs she allowed was earned.
Carlee Wilson had a 2 for 3 day for the Lady Warriors. She scored twice in the game, while Heidi Johnson went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Lakely Parrish started, but exited in the top of the second inning and was replaced by Breanna Johnson, who pitched the next two innings. Britni Newbille threw the last 2.2 innings for LFO.
Ringgold (4-8, 3-4) will play in the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park this weekend, while LFO (6-10-1, 3-4) will continue region play Tuesday at LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.