Ringgold Tigers

A 12-run inning propelled the Ringgold Lady Tigers to a 15-7 victory over LFO in a Region 6-AAA game at Hazel Brown Field on Thursday night.

The game had been scoreless going into the bottom of the third when Ringgold erupted offensively. Sixteen batters came to the plate in the frame with 11 coming through with hits, including 10 consecutively.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In