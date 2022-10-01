The Ringgold Lady Tigers fell behind 2-0 after one inning on Friday, but responded with five unanswered runs over the next four innings to claim a 5-2 victory at LFO.
The Lady Warriors got an RBI-single from Lakely Parrish and an RBI-double by Lexi Downey to stake themselves to the early lead.
Ringgold got one back in the top of the second as Zoey DeFoor scored on an error, while a sacrifice fly by Maddy Bacon tied things up in the top of the third.
DeFoor added a double in the fourth and scored on another double, this one off the bat of Riley Burdette. Then in the fifth, the Lady Tigers added a pair of insurance runs. Katy Thompson came through with an two-out RBI-triple and DeFoor collected her third hit of the game to drive in the final run.
Maddy Lee and Riley Heard also had singles for Ringgold. Aubrey Lakin and Emorie Coles combined to pitch the first inning before Thompson took over in the second. She went on to surrender four walks and strike out three batters in six innings to pick up the victory.
Parrish went 2 for 4 at the plate and finished with five strikeouts and one walk in seven innings in the circle. Tot Long and Breonn Newbille also had singles for the Lady Warriors, while Long added a stolen base.
Ringgold (9-13, 7-5) is slated to take on Coahulla Creek Tuesday at Chattanooga State. LFO (6-15-1, 3-9) will be back at home on Tuesday to do battle with Adairsville.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.