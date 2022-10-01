Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers fell behind 2-0 after one inning on Friday, but responded with five unanswered runs over the next four innings to claim a 5-2 victory at LFO.

The Lady Warriors got an RBI-single from Lakely Parrish and an RBI-double by Lexi Downey to stake themselves to the early lead.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

