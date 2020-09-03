Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers, ranked No. 6 in Class AAA this week, got a big evening from senior second baseman Caroline Hemphill in a 10-3 victory at Adairsville in a Region 6-AAA contest on Thursday.

Hemphill had three hits with two doubles and a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning. Jade Gainer was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Baileigh Pitts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, including a solo homer in the top of the third.

Amber Gainer and Addi Broome were both 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Ava Raby had two hits, including a double, and Alyissa Sue drove in one run.

Taylor Layne threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Ringgold (7-3, 6-1) will head to Sonoraville on Wednesday for another important region game.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

