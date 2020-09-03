The Ringgold Lady Tigers, ranked No. 6 in Class AAA this week, got a big evening from senior second baseman Caroline Hemphill in a 10-3 victory at Adairsville in a Region 6-AAA contest on Thursday.
Hemphill had three hits with two doubles and a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning. Jade Gainer was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Baileigh Pitts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, including a solo homer in the top of the third.
Amber Gainer and Addi Broome were both 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Ava Raby had two hits, including a double, and Alyissa Sue drove in one run.
Taylor Layne threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Ringgold (7-3, 6-1) will head to Sonoraville on Wednesday for another important region game.