After dropping a close game to Sonoraville at home back on Aug. 12, Ringgold got some payback on Wednesday as they traveled to Gordon County and handed the Lady Phoenix their first Region 6-AAA loss of the season, 4-3.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Sonoraville standout Taylor Long. Riley Heard led off the game with a double and crossed the plate on a two-run homer by Baileigh Pitts.
Sonoraville got a run back in the bottom of the third, but the Lady Tigers would answer again in the top of the fifth. Autumn Green singled before later racing home on a two-out RBI-single by Pitts.
The Lady Phoenix would show their moxie by tying things up in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Heard led off the top of the seventh with a single and later scampered to third on Pitts' third hit of the game. A passed ball allowed Heard to come home with what turned out to be the game-winner.
Sonoraville got a leadoff single to start the bottom of the seventh, but Ringgold turned a very timely 5-4-3 double play before one final groundout sealed the victory.
Taylor Layne pitched 5.2 innings. She allowed seven hits and four walks and struck out just one batter, but gave up only two earned runs to get the win. Aubrey Lakin allowed one hit in 1.1 innings of relief to record the save.
Pitts finished with three RBIs, while Heard matched her with three hits. Ava Raby had the other hit for Ringgold, a double.
Ringgold (5-3, 3-2) will take on Coahulla Creek in a home-and-home series over the next two days. The first game will be in Varnell on Thursday before the Lady Colts come to Hazel Brown Field on Friday. First pitch for both games is set for 5:30 p.m.