The Ringgold Lady Tigers came through with arguably their biggest win of the year on Wednesday night, knocking off Bremen, 5-4, at Hazel Brown Field and strengthening their hold on a playoff spot out of Region 6-AAA.
Ringgold (8-13 overall) is now 6-5 in region play. They are one game behind third-place Bremen in the standings and now two games ahead of Coahulla Creek (4-7), who dropped a game at Ridgeland on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Colts are slated to meet Tuesday at Chattanooga State in another very important contest.
Ringgold opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Zoey DeFoor raced home on an error and Riley Burdette scored on an RBI-single by Riley Heard. Both runs came with two outs in the inning.
The Lady Blue Devils pushed across solo runs in the third and the fifth to tie it, but an error and a hit batter would jump-start the bottom of the fifth for the Lady Tigers.
Maddy Lee drove in both Heard and Maddy Bacon with a double and took third base on the throw home at the end of the play. She scored two batters later on an RBI-single by Katy Thompson.
Bremen made it interesting in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs. However, Ringgold was able to throw out the tying run at second base to end the game just seconds after Bremen's fourth run crossed the plate.
Emorie Coles pitched all seven innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits and five walks. She finished with four strikeouts.
Heard was the only Lady Tiger with multiple hits as she went 2 for 4.
