Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers came through with arguably their biggest win of the year on Wednesday night, knocking off Bremen, 5-4, at Hazel Brown Field and strengthening their hold on a playoff spot out of Region 6-AAA.

Ringgold (8-13 overall) is now 6-5 in region play. They are one game behind third-place Bremen in the standings and now two games ahead of Coahulla Creek (4-7), who dropped a game at Ridgeland on Wednesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

