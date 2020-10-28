They opened the playoffs as a No. 4 seed.
Now they're headed to Columbus with the look of a team that can absolutely win it all...again.
For the third consecutive series, the Ringgold Lady Tigers went on the road and pulled off a sweep, this time all the way in the southeast corner of the state against Pierce County, who had come into the series sporting a No. 1 ranking in Class AAA.
With the victory, Ringgold (23-9) will head to the Final Four in Columbus this weekend riding a huge wave of momentum.
"We knew there was more in our tank than maybe we had shown during our region games," head coach Daniel Hackett. "Once we hit playoff time, though, we flipped the switch. They always knew they belonged, but they found a way to flip that switch.
"There's going to be four elite teams (in Columbus), but we know who we are. We just have to go play our game and if we do that, I think that will lead to some success. If we keep fighting like we have been doing, we'll be tough to beat."
Ringgold 5, Pierce County 4
In Tuesday's opener, the Lady Tigers drew first blood as Amber Gainer delivered a two-run single in the top of the second inning. One inning later, Jade Gainer ripped a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Caroline Hemphill before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Layne.
The Lady Bears got two runs back in the third inning and they would load the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth before getting the tying run off of a fielder's choice. They would later go in front, 4-3, as a run scored on a groundout.
But a half-inning later, Amber Gainer led off with a double on the very first pitch she saw before scoring on an RBI-single by Riley Nayadley. Jade Gainer would add a single, but Pierce would turn a double play as they tried to get out of the jam.
However, with Jade Gainer at second and two outs, Layne came through with a clutch single to bring in the go-ahead run.
A single and a walk put two runners on for Pierce in the bottom of the seventh, but Alyissa Sue would finish off the complete-game victory by inducing a fly ball to center to end the game.
Sue allowed just two earned runs on six hits and three walks over seven innings. She finished with two strikeouts.
Layne had two hits in the game, including a double, while Nayadley, the Gainer twins and Autumn Green both had a pair of hits.
Ringgold 6, Pierce County 5
The Blue-and-White would lead 6-2 going into the top of the sixth, but had to hold on to secure the victory and the series.
Down 1-0 after the first inning, RBI-singles by Green and Baleigh Pitts put Ringgold in front and RBIs by Pitts and Addi Broome in the bottom of the fourth increased the Lady Tigers' lead to 4-2.
Green came through with a big two-out, two-run single in the fifth, but Pierce plated two runs in the top of the sixth and threatened to take the lead in the seventh.
They opened the final inning with a leadoff triple, followed by a run-scoring single to cut the gap to one. After a sacrifice bunt and a walk put the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first with just one out, Rebecca DeLoach sent a long fly ball to centerfield.
Amber Gainer would catch it for the second out as McKayla Pitts tagged up and headed for third. Hoping to catch Ringgold napping, Pitts rounded third and broke for home, looking to tie the ball game. But Gainer rifled a throw to her sister at third, who in turn fired to the plate. Catcher Baileigh Pitts would apply the tag to complete the 8-5-2 double play and seal the series.
Nayadley had three hits, while Green capped a big series with two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Layne gutted out a complete game victory. She gave up four earned runs on nine hits and a pair of walks and collected two strikeouts.
Hackett, who celebrates a birthday on Wednesday, said he couldn't have asked for a better present.
"We knew we could hit and I think the format that the playoffs have taken have helped," he said. "We get to play twice a week and I think that plays into our strength with our bats. They get the bats hot and they keep them going.
"It just shows the work they've put in all year. They'll hit every single day. Even after games, they'll be in the hitting building until 10 p.m. and I can't even go home. It's just really paid off for them. They've kept working at it and never stopped."
Ringgold will face Pike County in a 3 p.m. game Friday in Columbus. Pike County earned their spot with a 6-4, 9-7 sweep of Franklin County.
The other game on Friday in Columbus hasn't been decided yet. Oconee County earned a spot with a 6-5, 4-3 sweep over Crisp County, but they will have to wait an extra day to see who they will face as Southeast Bulloch and Rockmart split two games on Tuesday.
Southeast won the opener, 8-3, before the Lady Jackets came back with a 2-1 victory, forcing Game 3 on Wednesday.