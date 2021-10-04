The Ringgold Lady Tigers won the Class AAA state title last year after coming out of the Region 6 playoffs as the No. 4 seed and they'll have to take a similar path again this season if they are going to make it three state championships in a row.
Ringgold, the No. 3 seed in the 6-AAA tournament, secured a spot in the 32-team state field on Monday night by sweeping visiting Murray County, the No. 6 seed, two games to none in the best-of-three series.
The Lady Tigers (18-6) will host No. 4 seed Rockmart, their opponent in last year's state championship game, in a single game to settle the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds out of the region for the state tournament. The Lady Jackets moved on by sweeping No. 5 Coahulla Creek, 5-0 and 7-5, on Monday.
The best-of-three region championship series between top-seeded Sonoraville and second-seeded LaFayette will get underway Tuesday night in Gordon County with Game 3, if needed, to be played on Wednesday back at Sonoraville.
Ringgold 6, Murray County 0
In the opener, senior Ava Raby sent two shots out of the park and accounted for half of the Lady Tigers' runs. Raby golfed a solo shot over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the third inning and added a two-run shot to the same part of the field in fifth.
Baileigh Pitts had three hits, including a double and a triple, and scored twice. Taylor Layne had two of Ringgold's 10 hits and swiped two bases. Maddy Bacon doubled, while Riley Heard and Addi Broome drove in one run apiece.
Aubrey Lakin pitched seven strong innings, allowing just five hits and striking out three batters without issuing a walk.
Ringgold 17, Murray County 2
Playing as the visiting team in the nightcap, the Blue-and-White exploded for five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
Zoey DeFoor had a one-out single, PItts added an RBI-triple and Raby drew a walk before Riley Burdette laced a two-run double. Bacon came through with an RBI-double and took third on an error before scoring on a bunt single by Layne.
Burdette had another two-run double in the top of the second, while DeFoor drove in a run with a double in the third, and the Lady Tigers blew the game wide open with six more runs in the top of the fourth. That frame began with four straight walks before Pitts brought in two with a single.
PItts finished 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs, while Burdette had five RBIs in the game. DeFoor had two hits, including a double. She scored three times and drove in two runs. Bacon was 2 for 3 and Raby added a double and drew three walks, while scoring three runs. Layne, Breanna Freeman and Emma Stevenson knocked in one run each.
Bacon pitched all four innings and allowed just three hits. She walked four and struck out three and neither of the runs she allowed were earned as both of the Lady Indians' runs came on a error.
The date and time for Ringgold's game with Rockmart had not been set as of press time.