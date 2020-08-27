Maddy Bacon gave up five walks, but just one hit in four innings as the Ringgold Lady Tigers blasted Murray County, 14-0, in a Region 6-AAA contest in Chatsworth on Thursday.
Bacon finished the game with one strikeout as she picked up the victory.
Caroline Hemphill jump-started the offense with a two-run single in the first inning, while Ava Raby launched a grand slam in the top of the second to put the game out of reach.
Alyissa Sue and Riley Nayadley had two hits each. Autumn Green knocked in two runs, while Sue, Nayadley, Hannah Scott, Jade Gainer and Addi Broome all had one RBI.
Ringgold (6-3, 5-1) will take the field again on Sept. 3 when they travel to Adairsville for a 5:30 p.m. region contest.