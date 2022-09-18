The Ringgold Lady Tigers endured a tough two days in Chattanooga over the weekend, but ended on a positive note during the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park.
Ringgold dropped a pair of games on Friday night and lost its first two on Saturday, but closed out the weekend with a shutout victory.
WOODLAND 4, RINGGOLD 2
Friday's opener saw Katy Thompson go 2 for 3 with a double, while Hannah Scott and Emma Stephenson both drove in runs.
Thompson also pitched and gave up just three hits in six innings. She struck out five and walked three without allowing an earned run.
HEBRON CHRISTIAN 8, RINGGOLD 4
Friday's nightcap saw Hebron score six runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie.
Six different players had hits for the Lady Tigers, including home runs by Riley Burdette and Maddy Lee, along with a triple by Stephenson. Lee finished with two RBIs, while Thompson and Burdette knocked in one run apiece.
Aubrey Lakin pitched 3.1 innings of four-hit ball. She allowed two earned runs with three walks and one strikeout. Thompson pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, giving up one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
CARTERSVILLE 6, RINGGOLD 4
Saturday morning's opener with the Lady Canes saw Bre Freeman go 2 for 3 and drive in all four runs for the Blue-and-White. Riley Heard, Maddy Bacon, Zoey DeFoor and Kallie Branum each had singles.
Lakin took the circle again and pitched 4.1 innings, surrendering three earned runs on seven hits and a walk. She ended the game with two strikeouts. Bacon threw the last two-thirds of an inning, allowing an unearned run.
TATTNALL SQUARE ACADEMY 10, RINGGOLD 5
Bacon was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI in the Lady Tigers' game against the private school stalwart. Thompson was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Lee had two hits, DeFoor had a hit and two RBIs, and Scott picked up an RBI.
Lakin, Thompson, Bacon and Emorie Coles all pitched in the game. They gave up 10 earned runs on 10 hits in five walks in five innings, finishing the game with three strikeouts.
RINGGOLD 8, CASS 0
The final game of the weekend saw the Lady Tigers get two hits and three RBIs from Branum in a much-needed win over the Lady Colonels. Bacon also had a big game with a double and a triple, two run scored and one RBI.
Thompson collected one hit and two RBIs. Heard was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while Burdette and DeFoor were both 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Thompson got the victory, allowing four hits and two walks in five innings of work. She struck out six hitters.
Ringgold (5-12, 3-4) will look to even their Region 6-AAA record on Tuesday with a game at Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.