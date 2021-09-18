The Ringgold Lady Tigers gave up three runs in the top of the first inning and eventually dropped a 3-2 decision to Villa Rica on Friday night in the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park.
Both of the Lady Tigers' runs came in the bottom of the first inning. Ava Raby drove in one on a sacrifice fly and Baileigh Pitts later scored on a wild pitch. Pitts and Riley Heard each had two hits and scored once, while Maddy Bacon threw six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks and two strikeouts.
Ringgold 9, Heard County 3
Pitts went 4 for 5 with a double, a run scored, and two RBIs as the Lady Tigers bounced back later in the evening to thump the Lady Braves.
Bacon went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Heard finished 2 for 4. Raby and Addi Broome each had a double and one RBI, while Zoey DeFoor and Kallie Branun were both credited with RBIs.
Taylor Layne gave up two earned runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings of work in the circle. She finished with one strikeout.
Play in the tournament is set to continue Saturday morning.