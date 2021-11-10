Three members of Ringgold High School's very successful softball program will be continuing their careers at the next level.
Senior Baileigh Pitts signed with Georgia Southern University on Wednesday. Senior Taylor Layne has committed to playing at Middle Georgia State, while senior Addi Broome has pledged to nearby Chattanooga State.
Pitts, a third baseman who can also catch, was the Region 6-AAA Player of the Year in 2021. She finished the season with a .505 batting average to go with 10 doubles, two triples and four homeruns. She scored 30 runs and drove in 32 more.
Layne saw double duty as a pitcher and as an outfielder. In the circle, she went 6-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 65 innings of work and finished the year with 21 strikeouts. She also batted .318 with three doubles, a triple and seven stolen bases. She scored 19 runs and drove in 11, earning second-team All-Region status.
Broome was a steady presence at first base and in the batter's box for the Blue-and-White. She hit .277 in her final year with five doubles and one homerun. She drove in 15 runs and scored 18 times as the Lady Tigers went 20-10 and advanced to the second round of the state tournament.
During their four seasons at Ringgold, they helped the program go a combined 95-44 with two Class AAA state championships.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.