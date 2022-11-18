Riley Heard and Maddy Bacon have practically been lifelong friends and softball teammates on many different levels, so it was only fitting that they enjoy National Signing Day together.
The two Ringgold High School standouts will be playing in opposite states next season, but still won’t be too far apart. Heard will be playing about an hour south of Ringgold at Shorter University in Rome, while Bacon will head a few miles north to suit up for Chattanooga State.
The duo, who signed letters of intent this past Wednesday, were part of state championships teams in 2019 and 2020.
“Both of them, really early on, competed with the girls that were ahead of them,” Ringgold head coach Daniel Hackett explained. “I think the biggest advantages that these two had were speed and athleticism and it put them right in the mix. They showed it early and they showed leadership late and they’ve been wonderful contributors to our team.”
Heard took over as the starting second baseman as a junior and quickly established herself. She was a first team All-Region 6-AAA selection and earned second team All-State honors that year as she hit .400 with five doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases to go with 14 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
This past season, she was a second team pick in 6-AAA and hit .344 with eight doubles, nine RBIs and 30 runs scored to help Ringgold make the second round of the playoffs for a fourth time in the last four seasons.
“I’ve worked my whole life for this, all through the sweat and tears and blood to get to this day, so I’m just really grateful,” she said. “I really like the atmosphere (at Shorter). It’s all about family and faith and I really love their coach and players. It’s like a big family.
“I think I can bring a good attitude and a good work ethic. I’ll always try my hardest, no matter where I’m playing or where I’m hitting (in the lineup).”
Hackett said that Heard was versatile enough to play practically any position in the field, if needed, adding that she was an asset to the team even before she became a starter.
“She was the kind of player you wanted on your team because she wanted action,” he recalled. “She wanted in there with the big dogs early on and you could see very early that she could hold her own with them. It showed in her summer work against good competition, so she expected nothing less than to mix it up with the older girls. Then, when she finally got her shot to take over a position, she ran with it, which also allowed her to shine with the bat.
“Shorter is getting a player that is always going to compete at the plate and can play just about any position, I truly believe that. They’re also going to get a wonderful student-athlete who will contribute a lot to the school and to softball.”
Bacon, a standout in centerfield, was a second team 6-AAA selection as a junior as she hit .302 with nine doubles and four stolen bases, adding 12 RBIs and 26 runs scored. She also pitched 51.2 innings in the circle and compiled a 7-3 record with 34 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA.
As a senior, she batted .370 with eight doubles and a triple to go with 10 RBIs and 29 runs scored to earn second team All-Region honors once more.
“This is one of the most exciting days that’s happened in a while,” Bacon beamed. “I’m really grateful for this opportunity. After everything that’s happened to me, I can’t believe I am where I am today. It’s a really special day.”
“(Former Lady Tigers) Amber and Jade Gaynor and Addi Broome all go there,” she said of Chattanooga State. “I just felt really comfortable there when I was practicing with them and being able to talk to them. All the girls were really nice and supportive and I really like the coach. I think she’s really going to help me a lot and she’ll keep me in check with my work in school. I really like the environment and as soon as I stepped on the field there, I felt comfortable.”
“Maddy could probably play outfield anywhere in the country and that is so valuable,” Hackett said. “She’s saved games for us and took control of games just by running down fly balls and getting them back in. She’s got a cannon for an arm too. Late in her high school career, her bat came alive and once she got on, she could fly around the bases.
“She could play anywhere in the outfield, but I think she’s going to be a centerfielder because she gets such a good read off the ball and can track it anywhere. And like Riley, Maddy is a very good student with a 4.0 GPA. She’s just a wonderful person.”
Heard plans to go into Shorter’s accelerated Business program and graduate with a Masters degree in four years, while Bacon is also considering Business as a major with a possible eye on real estate down the road.