Riley Heard and Maddy Bacon have practically been lifelong friends and softball teammates on many different levels, so it was only fitting that they enjoy National Signing Day together.

The two Ringgold High School standouts will be playing in opposite states next season, but still won’t be too far apart. Heard will be playing about an hour south of Ringgold at Shorter University in Rome, while Bacon will head a few miles north to suit up for Chattanooga State.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

