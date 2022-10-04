Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers wrapped up the final playoff spot out of Region 6-AAA with a narrow 3-2 victory over Coahulla Creek on Tuesday. The game was played at Chattanooga State Community College.

Zoey DeFoor came through with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the third. In the bottom of the fifth, Riley Heard and Maddy Bacon both had singles with Heard scoring on an RBI-groundout off the bat of Maddy Lee.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In