The Ringgold Lady Tigers wrapped up the final playoff spot out of Region 6-AAA with a narrow 3-2 victory over Coahulla Creek on Tuesday. The game was played at Chattanooga State Community College.
Zoey DeFoor came through with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the third. In the bottom of the fifth, Riley Heard and Maddy Bacon both had singles with Heard scoring on an RBI-groundout off the bat of Maddy Lee.
Katy Thompson drew a walk to continue the inning, but the Lady Colts would turn a double play to escape further damage.
Coahulla Creek scored a run on a Ringgold error in the top of the fourth and pushed home another run in the sixth. They put runners at second and third with one out in the seventh, but Emorie Coles got a strikeout and a flyball to right field to end the game.
Coles picked up the save with two innings of one-hit ball. She struck out three and walked three, while the run she allowed was earned. Thompson picked up the victory with five innings of work. She allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts.
DeFoor and Bacon both had two hits for the Lady Tigers (10-13, 7-5), who will travel to LaFayette on Thursday. First pitch for Ringgold's regular season finale is set for 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.