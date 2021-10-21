After two years' (and one extra series) worth of playoff memory after playoff memory, the magic finally ran out for the Ringgold Lady Tigers on Wednesday.
Playing at ninth-ranked Jackson, the No. 2 seed from Region 2, sixth-ranked Ringgold saw its quest for a third consecutive Class AAA state softball championship end with a two-game sweep at the hands of the Red Devils.
Jackson 3, Ringgold 2
The home team took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1, only to see the Lady Tigers tie things up a half-inning later.
Maddy Bacon drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored as Taylor Layne came through with an RBI-double on a 2-2 pitch.
However, Jackson would forge a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth as four consecutive hits and an error led to the go-ahead runs.
Ringgold got one of the runs back in the top of the sixth. Ava Raby drew a walk and courtesy runner Hannah Scott came home on an RBI-double by Riley Burdette.
The Lady Tigers put the tying run on first base with two outs in the top of the seventh, but were unable to send it to extra innings.
Ringgold had just two hits in the opening game of the series. Aubrey Lakin gave up three runs on 10 hits in five innings of work, though only two of the runs were earned. She struck out one batter and did not issue a walk. Layne pitched one scoreless inning of relief and gave up two hits.
Jackson 19, Ringgold 3
The Red Devils brought out the big guns in the nightcap, scoring four runs in each of the first two innings to take an 8-0 lead.
Starting pitcher Mack North belted a solo homerun in the second inning before Layla Watts followed up with a three-run shot later in the frame.
The Lady Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the second inning, two coming on a Riley Heard two-out double, while Zoey DeFoor singled to bring in Heard, which cut Jackson's lead down to 8-3.
But North and Watts refused to let the Lady Tigers back in the game as they both blasted three-run homers to account for all six of Jackson's runs in the top of the third. The Red Devils would add five more in the top of the fifth before ending the game on the run rule a half-inning later.
North and Watts each went 3 for 4 and combined for 12 RBIs. Watts drove in seven runs, while North finished with five RBIs.
DeFoor and Baileigh Pitts each went 2 for 3 for Ringgold, while Raby, Burdette and Addi Broome each had singles. Bacon, Layne, Lakin and Breanna Freeman all worked in the circle in Game 2.
Ringgold's season ended with a 20-10 overall record.