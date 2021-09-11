After coming out flat in a 3-1 loss at Coahulla Creek on Thursday, the Ringgold Lady Tigers were flat-out mad on Friday.
Facing the Lady Colts in a rematch, this time at Hazel Brown Field, Ringgold piled up seven runs in the first inning and added six more in the second to bludgeon its way to a 14-2 victory in just four innings.
Riley Heard, Ava Raby, Maddy Bacon and Riley Burdette each had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Zoe DeFoor went 2 for 4 with one RBI, while Addi Broome and Autumn Green were both 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Taylor Layne was the beneficiary of all the run support. She gave up two earned runs on six hits in four innings, striking out three batters without issuing a walk.
Ringgold (6-4, 4-3) will be back at home on Tuesday for another big Region 6-AAA game against Rockmart.