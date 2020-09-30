The Ringgold Lady Tigers needed just two-and-a-half innings to rout visiting North Murray on Wednesday, 16-0.
Ringgold scored 10 runs in the first inning and followed it up with six runs in the second inning before polishing off the victory in the top half of the third.
Baileigh Pitts had two hits, including a triple. She drove in two runs and scored three times. Riley Nayadley was 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Jade Gainer went 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Caroline Hemphill had two hits and scored once. Maddy Bacon had two hits, scored once and drove in a run. Zoey DeFoor had one hit, two RBIs and scored twice. Hannah Scott added a big two-run double, while Amber Gainer, Riley Burdette, Taylor Layne and Riley Heard had one RBI each.
Alyssia Sue pitched the first two innings of the combined no-hitter, striking out four batters, while Bacon fanned one batter in her one inning of work.
Ringgold (14-8, 10-4) will finish the week with a visit from Murray County on Thursday. First pitch will be thrown at 5:30 p.m.