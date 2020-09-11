The fourth-ranked Ringgold Lady Tigers, coming off a disappointing home loss to Sonoraville on Wednesday, bounced back with a huge Region 6-AAA road victory at fifth-ranked Coahulla Creek on Thursday, 7-3.
The Blue-and-White scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to finally pull away. Taylor Layne pitched all seven innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Baileigh Pitts had a pair of triples in three at-bats. She drove in one run and scored three times. Addi Broome had a double and an RBI. Amber Gainer tripled and scored twice. Ava Raby picked up a double, while Riley Nayadley and Alyissa Sue both knocked in one run.
Ringgold (8-4, 7-2) will be back at home on Monday to take on Rockmart at 5:30 p.m.