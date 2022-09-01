The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored five runs in their final two at bats, but it was still not enough to overcome visiting Calhoun, who picked up a 9-5 win on Wednesday in a non-region contest.
Calhoun jumped out to a 9-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Ringgold finally got its offense on track.
Riley Heard led off the inning with a single and Maddy Bacon drew a walk. Both runs would score on a double by Maddy Lee, while Bre Freeman followed up with an RBI-double. Freeman later took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a groundout off the bat of Hannah Scott.
Bacon also hit an RBI-double in the seventh to bring in the final run of the game.
Heard went 2 for 4 and was the only Lady Tiger with multiple hits. Scott, Riley Burdette and Zoey DeFoor also had singles.
Katy Thompson pitched 3.2 innings. She gave up six runs - four earned - on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts, while Emorie Coles surrendered three hits and a walk in 3.1 innings. She struck out two batters and none of the three runs she allowed were earned.
Ringgold (2-5) will get back to 6-AAA play today with a long road trip to Bremen. A victory would pull the Lady Tigers back to .500 in region play at (2-2).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.