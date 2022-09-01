Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored five runs in their final two at bats, but it was still not enough to overcome visiting Calhoun, who picked up a 9-5 win on Wednesday in a non-region contest.

Calhoun jumped out to a 9-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Ringgold finally got its offense on track.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

