Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers and the Ridgeland Lady Panthers, who combined for 23 runs in their first meeting of the season, gave fans another slugfest on Tuesday with Ringgold getting a 13-7 victory to sweep the season series.

Ringgold trailed 7-4 after the Lady Panthers scored four times in the top of the fourth. However, the Blue-and-White answered with five in the bottom of the frame to regain the lead. They added three runs in the fifth and tacked on a solo run in the sixth to put it away.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In