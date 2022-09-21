The Ringgold Lady Tigers and the Ridgeland Lady Panthers, who combined for 23 runs in their first meeting of the season, gave fans another slugfest on Tuesday with Ringgold getting a 13-7 victory to sweep the season series.
Ringgold trailed 7-4 after the Lady Panthers scored four times in the top of the fourth. However, the Blue-and-White answered with five in the bottom of the frame to regain the lead. They added three runs in the fifth and tacked on a solo run in the sixth to put it away.
Maddie Lee was 4 for 5 at the plate with a pair of doubles. She drove in four runs and scored twice. Riley Burdette, Bree Freeman and Katy Thompson each had two hits and two RBIs, while Zoey DeFoor had two hits and one RBI.
Riley Heard scored three times in the win, while Maddy Bacon scored twice. Hannah Scott went 1 for 4 and scored a run with Emma Stephenson and Kallie Branum each driving in one run.
Thompson, Aubrey Lakin and Emorie Coles all pitched for Ringgold. They gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and three walks in a combined seven innings.
Gisele Tankersley and Bralie Blevins shared pitching duties for Ridgeland. They surrendered 13 earned runs on 17 hits in six innings, striking out two and walking four.
Emma Fowler had three hits and scored twice. Marissa Moreland was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Blevins had two hits and drove in a run, while Tankersley and Desiree Powell each collected an RBI.
Ringgold (6-12, 4-4) will host Adairsville in an important game on Thursday, while Ridgeland (5-15, 1-7) will be at home to take on LFO that same afternoon. Both games will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.