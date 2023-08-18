Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over Northwest Whitfield Thursday night in Tunnel Hill.

Kallie Branum scored in the top of the second on a squeeze bunt by Albany Harris, but the Lady Tigers gave up three runs in the bottom of the third inning to fall behind by two.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In