On a pretty tough day for teams in Region 6-AAA, the Ringgold Lady Tigers took their place in the spotlight.
The only No. 4 seed in the tournament to win in the opening round is now the only No. 4 seed to advance to the Elite Eight after the defending state champions rolled into Hart County on Friday and swept the Lady Bulldogs to move on to the quarterfinals in the Class AAA state tournament.
Seventh-ranked Ringgold (21-9) will now head to Blackshear to take on top-ranked Pierce County (26-5) early next week.
Ringgold 9, Hart County 5
The Lady Tigers found themselves in a 2-2 tie going into the top of the fourth inning in Friday's opener, but erupted for four runs to take the lead for good.
Zoey DeFoor had a two-run single in the inning. Jade Gainer drew a walk with the bases loaded and Caroline Hemphill plated a run with a groundout to second base.
Hart County would score twice in the bottom of the sixth to slice Ringgold's lead to 6-5, but the Lady Tigers would respond with a three-spot in the top of the seventh.
Hemphill led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Taylor Layne before scoring on a single by Addi Broome. Broome came all the way around to score on a triple by Autumn Green and, two batters later, Baileigh Pitts delivered an RBI-single to bring in Green with the final run of the game.
Green finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while eight other Ringgold players had one hit. Alyissa Sue gave up 10 hits and two walks in seven innings, but allowed just four earned runs and finished with five strikeouts.
Ringgold 13, Hart County 1
The Lady Tigers were nursing a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning when they stunned the host team with a nine-run frame.
Thirteen batters came to the plate in the inning and 11 straight hitters reached base at one point. Ringgold had eight hits in the third, including six run-scoring singles. The Lady Tigers also scored on a Hart County error and another run came in after a Ringgold player was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Pitts had three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs, while Jade Gainer, Amber Gainer, Broome and DeFoor had two hits each. Jade Gainer and Hemphill had two RBIs apiece, while Broome, Green, DeFoor, Riley Nayadley and Ava Raby were all credited with one RBI apiece.
Layne gave up just five hits and one walk in four innings of work to get the win. The run she allowed was earned.
Only one other team from Region 6 still has a chance to make the Elite Eight. No. 3 seed and sixth-ranked Rockmart split two games with Sandy Creek on Friday, winning 5-4 before a 5-1 loss. Game 3 will be played on Saturday.
Things didn't go as well for region champion Coahulla Creek and region runner-up Sonoraville. The fourth-ranked Lady Colts dropped 4-3 and 11-7 decisions to second-ranked Franklin County in Varnell, while the eighth-ranked Lady Phoenix were swept by Oconee County, 2-1 and 9-0, in Watkinsville.