The Ringgold Tigers and Murray County Lady Indians will need a little longer to decide their first Region 6-AAA meeting of the year.
Play had to be suspended in the top of the fifth inning in Chatsworth on Thursday night with Ringgold leading, 8-3. Lightning delayed the game for an hour and, once the weather had cleared, the lights at Murray County would not come back on, eventually forcing the game to be halted.
The game will pick up at the point where it was suspended on Sept. 23 back at Ringgold prior to a regularly scheduled game between the two teams.
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the top of the first inning as Maddy Bacon, Zoey DeFoor and Emma Stevenson all had doubles. Stevenson's double drove in three runs. Baileigh Pitts knocked in two runs with a second-inning homerun, while DeFoor and Ava Raby both head one RBI each through four innings.
Taylor Layne allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout in four innings of work.
Ringgold (3-3, 2-2) will take a break from region play early next week for a Monday game at Dade County and a Tuesday make-up home game against Catoosa County rival Heritage. They will return to 6-AAA action on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Adairsville.