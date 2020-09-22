The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored four runs in the top of the first inning and erupted for nine more in the second to blowout North Murray, 16-1, in a four-inning Region 6-AAA contest in Chatsworth.
Baileigh Pitts had a triple, a home run and drew two walks in Tuesday's victory. She scored three times and drove in two runs, while Riley Nayadley had a hit, three RBIs and scored twice. Caroline Hemphill finished 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI.
Zoey DeFoor went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Alyissa Sue had two hits and knocked in two runs. Jade Gainer doubled and scored twice, while Ava Raby and Maddy Bacon each recorded one RBI.
Taylor Layne threw the first three innings. She gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Sue pitched the final inning, walking one and striking out two.
Ringgold (13-8, 9-4) will play host to Murray County this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.