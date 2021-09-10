Fresh off a big road win at Sonoraville on Wednesday, the Ringgold Lady Tigers couldn't keep the momentum going on Thursday and dropped a 3-1 decision at Coahulla Creek.
The Lady Colts scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The lone run for the Lady Tigers came in the top of the seventh as Riley Hard scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.
Zoey DeFoor had two hits and swiped two bases for Ringgold, while Heard, Autumn Green and Baileigh Pitts all went 1 for 3.
Maddy Bacon pitched six solid innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Ringgold (5-4, 3-3) will not have to wait long for a rematch as they host Coahulla Creek today at 5:30 p.m.