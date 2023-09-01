Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers welcomed in Bremen on Thursday, but dropped the region contest to the Lady Blue Devils, 4-1.

Ringgold scored its first and only run of the game in the first inning. Maddie Cargile singled and took second on a groundout before scoring on a double off the bat of Riley Burdette.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

