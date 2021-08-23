Due to wet, unplayable field conditions, today's Ringgold-LFO softball game is being moved to Chip Liner Field at LFO with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
LFO will now play at Hazel Brown Field in Ringgold on Sept. 14.
Due to wet, unplayable field conditions, today's Ringgold-LFO softball game is being moved to Chip Liner Field at LFO with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
LFO will now play at Hazel Brown Field in Ringgold on Sept. 14.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription