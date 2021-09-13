The Ringgold Lady Tigers foiled Rockmart's seventh-inning comeback attempt and stung the Lady Jackets, 8-5, in a Region 6-AAA game on Monday afternoon at Hazel Brown Field.
Ringgold scored two runs in each of the first two innings and led 8-1 after five. Rockmart would string together some hits and take advantage of a pair of Lady Tiger errors to score four times in the top of the seventh. They had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but Ringgold was able to slam the door and pick up the victory.
Aubrey Lakin pitched the first five innings. She gave up just one hit and one walk and the run she allowed was unearned. Taylor Layne gave up one earned run on five hits and a walk in two innings of relief. She struck out one batter and recorded a save.
Layne, Baileigh Pitts and Riley Burdette each had two hits and two RBIs. Addi Broome was 2 for 4. Ava Raby doubled and knocked in a run, while Maddy Bacon was 1 for 4 with one RBI.
Ringgold (6-4, 4-6) will host region and county rival LFO on Tuesday.