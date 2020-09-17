The Ringgold Lady Tigers used three big hits in three separate innings to snap a two-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over visiting LaFayette.
Riley Nayadley got Ringgold on the board with an RBI-triple in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Tigers would score three times in the bottom of the second, two on a two-out single by Baileigh Pitts, and Jade Gainer would belt a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Gainer would also add a double as part of a 2 for 3 evening, while Amber Gainer went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Maddy Bacon had a hit, scored once and drove in one run in the Region 6-AAA victory.
Alyissa Sue pitched the first four innings to pick up the victory. She allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks and finished with two strikeouts. Taylor Layne pitched the final three innings. She allowed one earned run on three hits.
LaFayette scored solo runs in the top of the fourth and sixth innings. Haynie Gilstrap pitched six frames, allowing five earned runs and walking one batter.
Jaselyn Couch went 2 for 4. Madi Ashley had a hit and drove in both of LaFayette's runs, while Railee Lynn had a hit and scored both runs for the Lady Ramblers. Heather Tucker and Miccaylah Thompson both singled in the loss.
Ringgold (9-6, 8-4) will play in the SCORE International Invitational this weekend at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, while LaFayette (6-10, 5-7) will be off until Tuesday when they host Rockmart at 5:30 p.m. in another region game.