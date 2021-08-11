The Ringgold Lady Tigers moved to 2-1 overall after collecting their first Region 6-AAA win of the season Tuesday night at Hazel Brown Field.
Ringgold lead 7-0 after the first two innings before going on to defeat visiting Adairsville, 9-4.
The Lady Tigers (1-0 in region play) got an RBI-double by Zoey DeFoor in the bottom of the first. Baileigh Pitts also came through with an RBI-single. Autumn Green drew a walk with the bases loaded and Ringgold also scored on an error.
One inning later, Maddy Bacon delivered a sacrifice fly and, following a two-out Adairsville error, Ava Raby made the visitors pay with a two-run single.
Adairsville (1-1, 0-1) found some two-out magic in the top of the third, scoring four times to tighten up the game. However, Riley Heard tripled in the bottom of the fourth and scored on an Aubrey Lakin groundout before Pitts capped the night with an RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth.
Pitts and Heard both went 3 for 4 and scored twice. DeFoor had two hits and scored twice, while Green went 3 for 3, including a triple.
Bacon started in the circle and got the win, giving up two earned runs in 2.1 innings. She did not allow a hit, but walked five batters and struck out four. Lakin pitched 3.2 innings of relief, giving up two earned runs on five hits before Layne pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh inning to close it out.
Ringgold will be back at home on Thursday for a big early-season region showdown with Sonoraville. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers also announced that Monday's home rainout against Heritage would be made up on August 31.