The Ringgold Lady Tigers got homeruns from seniors Caroline Hemphill and Riley Nayadley as they picked up a 5-1 home victory over Coahulla Creek in a Region 6-AAA contest on Tuesday.
Hemphill launched a two-run shot over the fence in left to highlight a four-run first inning and Nayadley led off the third with a solo shot to left. She matched Hemphill with two RBIs on the night.
Ava Raby was 1 for 3 with a solo homer and Addi Broome had a double in the victory.
Alyissa Sue pitched six innings of six-hit ball. She walked two batters and struck out two, while the run she allowed was unearned. Taylor Layne worked the seventh inning, giving up two hits and striking out one.
Ringgold (3-3, 2-1) will make the long drive to Rockmart on Thursday for a much-anticipated region showdown with the Lady Jackets.