The Ringgold Lady Tigers saw two games at the Northwest Georgia FCA Tournament in Rocky Face canceled because of rain on Friday. However, the Blue-and-White were able to get in a pair of games on Saturday when they recorded their first win of 2022.
VILLA RICA 8, RINGGOLD 1
The Lady Tigers did not have an answer for a very good Lady Wildcat team in the opener on Saturday.
Ringgold's only run came in the top of the third inning. Maddy Bacon doubled, took third on a single by Riley Heard and scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Maddy Lee. Zoey DeFoor had a single to account for the only other hit of the game for the Lady Tigers.
Aubrey Lakin started in the circle and surrendered four earned runs on three hits and two walks in two innings of work. She had one strikeout on the day. Emorie Coles pitched three innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.
RINGGOLD 10, CALHOUN 6
The Lady Tigers trailed 6-0 after two innings, but began their comeback with four runs in the third. They added three more in the fourth and three more in the fifth to pick up the victory against their former region rivals.
Lee went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs to pace the offense. Bacon was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Heard went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Riley Burdette had a hit and knocked in a pair of runs, DeFoor was 2 for 3 and scored twice, and Bre Freeman had one hit, one RBI, and scored once.
Coles, the freshman, got her first high school pitching win in a relief appearance. She threw three innings of scoreless, hitless ball. She did not walk a batter and she finished with four strikeouts. Katy Thompson started the game and gave up five earned runs on seven hits and a walk in two innings, adding a pair of strikeouts.
Ringgold (1-2) will begin Region 6-AAA play on the road Tuesday when they face Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.