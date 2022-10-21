Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers were three outs from punching their ticket to the Sandy Creek Super Regional championship game on Thursday, but will instead have to win three straight games on Saturday in order to continue their season in Columbus next week.

Ringgold, the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA, rolled past the host school in their opening playoff game, but lost a heartbreaker to Region 7 No. 3 seed White County late Thursday night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

