The Ringgold Lady Tigers were three outs from punching their ticket to the Sandy Creek Super Regional championship game on Thursday, but will instead have to win three straight games on Saturday in order to continue their season in Columbus next week.
Ringgold, the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA, rolled past the host school in their opening playoff game, but lost a heartbreaker to Region 7 No. 3 seed White County late Thursday night.
The Lady Tigers (11-15) will have to defeat the winner of Saturday's Sandy Creek-Oconee County in the elimination bracket final to stay alive. If successful, they will have to win back-to-back games over White County in order to make the field for the Class 3A Elite Eight.
RINGGOLD 17, SANDY CREEK 5
The Lady Tigers scored three times in each of the first two innings before tacking on four more in the fourth to make it a 10-2 ball game. They added a run in the top of the fifth before cementing the victory with six runs in the top of the sixth.
Maddy Lee went 4 for 5 with a double and a triple, while driving in four runs in the 19-hit onslaught. Maddy Bacon had a double among her three hits. She scored three times and drove in two. Riley Burdette had three hits and one RBI, while Bree Freeman was 2 for 5 with a double and a triple.
Katy Thompson had two hits and knocked in a pair of runs, as did Zoey DeFoor. Riley Heard doubled and scored three times. Kallie Branum had a hit and two RBIs with Hannah Scott adding one hit and one RBI to go with a pair of runs scored.
Thompson pitched all six innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits. She struck out 10 batters and issued four walks.
WHITE COUNTY 7, RINGGOLD 6
The Lady Warriors took a 2-0 lead after the bottom of the first inning, only to see Ringgold answer with two runs in the top of the third. Heard singled and Bacon drew a walk before Lee delivered a two-out, two-run double.
White County regained a 4-2 lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. However, Ringgold answered in the top of the seventh in grand style. Scott doubled and Bacon singled before Lee was intentionally walked to load the bases.
One pitch later, Thompson cleared the bases by smashing a grand slam over the center field fence to put the Blue-and-White up, 6-4.
Unfortunately for Ringgold and its fans who made the trip, a victory would not be in the cards as White County loaded the bases with one out before getting all three runners home to win the game.
Lee had a pair of doubles and Scott finished 2 for 4. Burdette had a double, while DeFoor and Freeman also had singles.
Emorie Coles pitched 6.2 innings and allowed five earned runs on five hits and five walks with five strikeouts.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.